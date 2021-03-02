Menu
Michael Gudinski with Madonna during her Girlie Show Tour.
Music

Michael Gudinski’s incredible life in pictures

by Staff writer
2nd Mar 2021 4:38 PM
He was Australia's godfather of rock and roll, who discovered Kylie Minogue and pioneered the live music scene.

The entertainment industry remains in shock at the death of Michael Gudinski, aged 68, who is being remembered as man "renowned for his loyalty," and his "ability to achieve the unachievable against unsurmountable odds".

From touring the world's most famous acts to quiet moments inside his office, this is Gudinski's incredible life captured in photos, from his family life to running the Mushroom Group and Frontier Touring empire.

 

A pensive moment for the late Michael Gudinski. Picture: News Corp Australia
With Kylie Minogue backstage in 2001. The pair had a longstanding professional relationship spanning decades. Picture: News Corp Australia
On a night like this! Picture: News Corp Australia
Step back in time. Michael Gudinski and Kylie Minogue. Picture: Supplied
Jimmy Barnes and Michael Gudinski in 1997.
The pair celebrating Mushroom’s 25th anniversary.
The man, the myth, the legend, pictured last year. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
In 2017, when the horse he part-owned, Rekindling, won the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Stuart McEvoy
Celebrating with his son, Matt Gudinski.
In front of St Kilda’s iconic pub, The Espy, where Michael Gudinski found his love of live music. Picture: Jason Edwards
Michael Gudinski with Madonna during her iconic 90s Girlie Show Tour of Australia.
Michael Gudinski was a patron of the Australian Music Vault. Picture: Josie Hayden
Inside his office in Melbourne. Picture: Stuart McEvoy for The Australian.
Michael Gudinski, centre, with Tim Finn (far left) and Neil Finn (third from right) of Split Enz in 1979. Picture: DAVID PARKER
At his desk – the Mushroom boss, in 1981.
A 70s moment with rock group Scandal.
In 1988.
Jimmy Barnes and Michael Gudinski at the double-platinum record presentation for Working Class Man. Picture: Bob King
Michael and his wife, Sue Gudinski. Picture: News Corp Australia
The couple, pictured in 2019, were regulars on the Melbourne social scene. Picture: Josie Hayden
Dressed as Kiss, with his children Kate Alexa (far left) and Matt.
Michael Gudinski at his home in Toorak. Picture: Tony Gough
Michael Gudinski, Kylie Minogue, Molly Meldrum and Tina Arena at the opening of The Australian Music Vault. Picture: Ian Currie
A candid Michael Gudinski backstage at Rod Laver Arena. Picture: Michael Klein
In his element at the River4Ward lunch raising funds for the Sony Foundation. Picture: Tony Gough
Two Melbourne icons. Eddie McGuire and Michael Gudinski in 2019. Picture: FIONA BYRNE
Molly Meldrum and Michael Gudinski with the 2012 AFL Premiership Cup.
Ed Sheeran and Michael Gudinski at the racetrack. Picture Andrew Tauber
Rest in peace, Michael Gudinski. Picture: News Corp Australia
Originally published as Michael Gudinski's incredible life in pictures

With Kylie Minogue and Sting in 2009.
Michael Gudinski and Molly Meldrum, pictured at Mushroom’s Melbourne & Me exhibition. Picture: David Caird
