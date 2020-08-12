Menu
Crime

Michelle Bright cold case murder arrest

by Georgia Clark
12th Aug 2020 8:09 AM
Police have edged one step closer to cracking the mysterious cold case murder of NSW teenager Michelle Bright after a suspect was arrested.

53-year-old Craig Henry Rumsby was late last night arrested near Mudgee and charged over the murder.

He faces one charge of murder, two counts of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with the victim and attempting to choke/strangle with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was refused bail and will front Mudgee Local Court today.

Ms Bright's semi-naked body was found in long grass three days after she left a party in the regional town of Gulgong on February 27, 1999.

The then 17-year-old's remains were found just 1km from her family home.

Michelle's body was found less than
The gruesome finding sparked one of the biggest manhunts in the state's history but NSW Police were never able to hunt down the perpetrator.

The arrest comes after NSW Police on Monday announced a $1 million reward for clues into her death as Ms Bright's heartbroken mother spoke of her anguish.

1km from her family home. Pictures: NSW Police
Her mother Loraine Bright said she has suffered "unbearable pain and heartache" since the day her daughter was found.

"Give us the answers we need. It's the most unbearable pain we have to live with every day of our lives," she said.

The arrest comes just two days after police launched an appeal for information. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
During the 2009 Coronial Inquest into her suspected murder, the Coroner recommended the reward be increased to $500,000 - the highest at the time - which was granted by the NSW Government.

Following a police review, detectives from the Unsolved Homicide Unit commenced new inquiries.

