Michelle Obama reveals truth behind photo

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has delivered a powerful message on social media about what was really going through her mind when her husband Barack Obama was handing over the presidency to US President Donald Trump four years ago.

This comes after Trump refused to acknowledge he lost the election to Joe Biden.

For almost two weeks after the November 3 election, Trump insisted that he won and made unsubstantiated claims of mass fraud even as Biden had unassailable leads in key states and a major edge in the popular vote.

Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes compared to Trump's 232 and is set to take over as US President on January 20.

"This week, I've been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago.

"Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we've seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed - but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won," Mrs Obama said on a social media post.

Michelle Obama has spoken out against US President Donald Trump in a powerful social media post.

"The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do.

"So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: Run a respectful, seamless transition of power - one of the hallmarks of American democracy," she continued.

"We invited the folks from the president-elect's team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we'd learned over the past eight years."

She goes on to say: "I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me.

"Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger.

"That wasn't something I was ready to forgive.

"But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.

"So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had - from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being first lady to what it's like to raise kids in the White House.

"I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do - because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody's ego."

She added: "I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation's leaders, regardless of party, to honour the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history."

During the recent US election, the former US first lady blasted Donald Trump, labelling him a racist and a liar in an explosive plea to voters.

Supporting the Biden campaign, Mrs Obama released a public attack on the president in a 26-minute video, described as her "closing argument" to the American people before the election.

"Let's be honest. Right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn't up to the job. And if we want to regain any kind of stability, we've got to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in this election," she had said.

Donald Trump lashed out with a savage response in a tirade of tweets aimed at Michelle Obama and her husband.

Originally published as Michelle Obama reveals truth behind photo