Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Midnight countdown for cruise ships’ exit

by Sonia Kohlbacher
7th Apr 2020 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has highlighted the need to stop cruise ships docking in Queensland, with 80 per cent of the state's coronavirus fatalities linked to ships.

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by tonight as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Miles said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers accounted for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and another six people had caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus," he said.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that remain have been ordered to exit Queensland waters by a minute before midnight tonight.

 

 

The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard
The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Midnight countdown for cruise ships' exit

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ships editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AT THE HELM: New mayor thrust straight into action

        premium_icon AT THE HELM: New mayor thrust straight into action

        News Member for Southern Downs eager to work alongside the new mayor and council.

        Unimaginable loss devastates Darling Downs Zoo

        premium_icon Unimaginable loss devastates Darling Downs Zoo

        Pets & Animals Zoo struggles to keep on top of colossal costs during pandemic

        Sporting statue robbed before official unveiling

        premium_icon Sporting statue robbed before official unveiling

        News ALLORA community shocked as vandals damage homegrown heroes newly minted statue.

        Club doors closed for only second time in history

        premium_icon Club doors closed for only second time in history

        Sport ‘This has caught us by surprise’: Warwick club search for positives despite being...