Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman has passed away aged 62. Picture: Patrick Gee
News

Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman dies

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Nov 2020 2:07 PM

Midnight Oil bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman has died aged 62.

Hillman, born Wayne Stevens in New Zealand, passed away at his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after a battle with cancer, the band announced on Sunday.

"He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade," wrote his bandmates Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey, Peter Garrett, and Rob Hirst.

"We will deeply miss our dear friend and companion and we send our sincerest sympathies to (his wife) Denise, who has been a tower of strength for him."

Peter Garrett and Bones Hillman of Midnight Oil performing in Adelaide in 2017. Picture: AAP Image/Matt Loxton
Hillman joined the band in 1987 after stints performing with other groups in New Zealand.

"He played and sang on every Midnight Oil recording since Blue Sky Mining and we did thousands of gigs together," the band wrote.

"Haere rā Bonesy from Jim, Martin, Peter & Rob."

