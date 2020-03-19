Milestone moment derailed amid virus threat

MILESTONE MOMENT MISSED: Phil Cooney will look to 2021 for his 10-year celebration of the Richmond v. Carlton game at the MCG.

MILESTONE MOMENT MISSED: Phil Cooney will look to 2021 for his 10-year celebration of the Richmond v. Carlton game at the MCG.

AUSSIE RULES: A 10-year pilgrimage to the AFL mecca has quickly been brought to a halt for devoted Carlton supporter Phil Cooney, amid growing coronavirus fears.

The annual season opening clash between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG is one Cooney eagerly awaits, along with the opportunity to spend time in AFL heartland with thousands of other spirited fans.

But with the threat of the virus quickly spreading, Cooney has had to cancel the plans to mark his 10-year milestone.

“I’d gone to the odd one prior to that and I’d gone to just about every Carlton game when I was living in Melbourne,” he said.

“There was always just a good vibe and a good buzz around the town.

“This would have been the 10th one. Hopefully we’ll get back on the horse next year and go from there.”

Saddened like so many others by the league’s decision to ban crowds, Cooney was understanding of the importance to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I’m disappointed for my tradition with going down and watching that opening game,” he said.

“When you’re passionate, it’s not just like you’ve won a ticket to a game, you want to be there.

“But as far as I’m concerned, I’ll be governed by what’s laid out from those official bodies.”

While fans will be shut-out of round-one games – and likely games in the foreseeable future – Cooney is adamant the support for the league is too strong for fans to abandon the game during the trying times.

“I don’t think this will have any bearing on club’s membership and the only reason I say that is, for example, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs have seen a spike in membership,” he said.

“I find that really moving.

“I just find that is the Aussie way as far as AFL goes – when the chips are down, people just get behind each other.”

For now, the Warwick Redbacks head coach has secured his front-row seats to watch the game at home.

“I just love the game and watching stuff on it,” he said.

“You just have to make your own mind up. At the end of the day, they’re doing the best they can with what they’ve got.

“No one has a crystal ball on any of this.”