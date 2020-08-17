Miley feels like a ‘free woman’ since split

Miley Cyrus is feeling like a "free woman" since splitting from Aussie crooner Cody Simpson according to a source close to the pop star.

"She's free as a bird and thrilled," an insider told Page Six.

Cyrus took to Instagram Live on Friday to address their split after Page Six exclusively broke the news that the relationship was over on Thursday.

"Two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age," the 27-year-old singer said.

Cyrus added: "We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do … don't make it some drama story if next week we're hanging out, getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're going to continue to be friends, so just don't make it something that it is not."

It's unclear when they called it quits, but our insider told us it was "super recently".

The break-up news comes on the heels of Cyrus releasing a new single Midnight Sky, a queer anthem with the themes of self-confidence and self-love.

"She's bi obviously and wants people to always be comfortable being whoever they are without making it a thing," the insider said.

Cyrus has dated women, including her fling with Kaitlynn Carter last year.

Cyrus has been making the rounds promoting the new song this week. Another source told us questions about Simpson were "pretty much off-limits" during interviews.

Still, Cyrus managed to open up about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, disclosing to Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast that she lost her virginity to The Hunger Games star at age 16.

And in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up, Cyrus confessed she "never really cared that much" about marriage.

Our source, however, told us she has "no regrets" marrying Hemsworth.

