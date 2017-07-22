Millard tradition continues in the Redback ranks

Kurt, Peter and Kristopher Millard of the Warwick Redbacks.

AUSSIE RULES: A family affair will be on show today at Warwick Credit Union Oval.

Nya Millard recently took up Aussie Rules in the under 10s competition, making her a third generation Redback, the first time that feat has been recorded.

Her father Kurt is a former Holman Medal winner with the team, and plays for the reserves alongside brother Kristopher.

Coach of the reserves Peter Millard said he was incredibly proud to see his granddaughter run onto the field in Redbacks colours.

"I had the pleasure of watching the game with Kurt,” he said.

"We were both so proud of her, and we just smiled seeing her out there.

"It was a great moment for the family.”

Redbacks U10s coach Naomi Elliott said that young Nya took after her dad on the football field.

"We put the jerseys out before a game,” Naomi said.

"She would always try and get the number 14 guernsey to wear, because that's the number her dad wears.”

Nya played her first game of under 12s last weekend, where she will line up again tomorrow in the side's game against the University Cougars.

The higher age group is the first taste of competitive football that boys and girls have.

Naomi said that Nya had shown great signs in her opening few games.

"She's a quick little player,” Naomi said.

"Nya definitely isn't afraid to get in and tackle, and attacks the ball.

"Herself and the other young girls in the team certainly give the boys a run for their money.”

A full day of Aussie Rules action is set to take place at Warwick Credit Union Oval today.

The U12s commence proceedings at the early time of 9am.