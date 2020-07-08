Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media

The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied

Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media


Originally published as Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

More Stories

crime editors picks marijuana police investigation raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        News ‘To lose one of the most respected and active members of our community is a tragedy on so many fronts.’

        Family of four goes missing in bushland

        premium_icon Family of four goes missing in bushland

        News The holiday-makers were missing for eight hours overnight with temperatures...

        MORNING BRIEFING: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEFING: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto...

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered