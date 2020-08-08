Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Courier Mail Job
Courier Mail Job
Crime

‘Mind blowing’: Teens charged over alleged luxury car theft

by Toby Vue
8th Aug 2020 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged five teenage girls with stealing a ­luxury Lexus sedan and other items from a Mooroobool house on Tuesday night.

Police allege the girls, aged from 13 to 16, gained entry via an unlocked door before they stole house and car keys, prescription glasses, a mobile phone,
hydration backpacks - and the Lexus sedan.

Cairns Police Acting Senior Sergeant Cary Coolican said the ages of the accused and the charges they were facing were “mind-blowing”. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Cairns Police Acting Senior Sergeant Cary Coolican said the ages of the accused and the charges they were facing were “mind-blowing”. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Police found the car with panel damage on the driver's side about 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Police said the car was parked in Sandown Close, Woree, and when they approached the girls fled on foot.

Investigators later identified five teenagers who were arrested on Thursday.

They face charges of burglary, fraud, unlicensed driving, receiving tainted property, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.Speaking at a media conference on Friday, Acting Senior Sergeant Cary Coolican said the ages of those accused and the charges they faced were "mind blowing".

Community Newsletter SignUp

"They should be home in bed preparing for school the next day," she said.

"We're out there watching and we want to make the community a safe place to live."

The girls will appear in a children's court.

Originally published as 'Mind blowing': Teens charged over alleged luxury car theft

More Stories

crime jewellery queensland crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and reoffending.

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to...

        BREAKING: Crash on New England Highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Crash on New England Highway

        Breaking Initial reports indicate the two-vehicle crash involved at least one truck.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites