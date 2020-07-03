Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah town sign. Picture: Tara Miko
Moranbah town sign. Picture: Tara Miko
Employment

Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUGH new mine safety laws are now in force across Queensland, with industrial manslaughter now an offence in the resources sector.

Executives, from yesterday, now face up to 20 years' jail if Queensland resources workers die because of their criminal negligence.

A new independent statutory body - Resources Safety and Health Queensland - also came in force yesterday.

The Brisbane-based safety hub is responsible for regulating safety and health across the state's mines, quarries, petroleum and gas sites, and the explosives supply chain.

The regulator will report directly to Mines Minister Anthony Lynham.

More stories:

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Call to sack minister over horror mine safety record

'Twelve more workers will die': Mining's horror outlook

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham.
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham.

"Sadly eight workers have died on the job in our mines and quarries in the past two years and just in May this year five miners were seriously injured at an underground coal mine," Dr Lynham said.

"In the 21st century this is unacceptable.

"I sincerely hope the new industrial manslaughter laws never have to be used and that instead everyone takes full responsibility for their obligations on site to protect the safety and health of our workers."

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said the laws were a step in the right direction for the industry.

Harry Bruce’s cartoon.
Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

"These laws are about properly valuing the lives of Queensland mine workers," Mr Smyth said.

"There is also plenty of work still to do on reforming mine dust laws.

"We need assessment on site by independent doctors, along with better dust monitoring and health protections for workers.

"Overall we need reforms that further reduce the dust levels on site."

More Stories

cfmeu industrial manslaughter mine safety qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dairy future kept alive thanks to country’s oldest co-op

        premium_icon Dairy future kept alive thanks to country’s oldest co-op

        News ‘It’s priceless’: Southern Downs dairy farmers have been hit hard, but this 125 year-old brand is giving a helping hand.

        Grants offer reprieve for struggling community clubs

        premium_icon Grants offer reprieve for struggling community clubs

        News Relief package welcome but uncertainty still lies revitalising the sporting Warwick...

        Buchner puts his feet up after decades of community service

        premium_icon Buchner puts his feet up after decades of community service

        Community ‘I might be able to do it when my wife’s not looking, but I’m not too sure about...

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3