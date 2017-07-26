Mine revamp to bring new jobs

NEW jobs are set to bring a boost to the Texas community after the official opening of the MRV Metals project office.

State member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg joined Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Graeme Scheuat the opening of the headquarters on Friday.

Mr Springborg said the project had created 17 jobs - nine of them for local residents - and would have significant benefits to the Texas community.

He said those not already living in the region would likely stay there, boosting the region's economy.

"I'm always reluctant to over-talk the impact of things but it'll be a significant positive impact,” Mr Springborg said.

He said MRV Metals already planned to rehabilitate the old Texas Silver Mine site, which was not property rehabilitated when the previous company went into receivership.

The project will be a bid to primarily extract silver, but is also expected to tap into gold and copper sources.

Moreton Resources CEO Jason Elks said about 60 people attended the opening of the Texas office, which will become the group's minerals headquarters as operations expand in different regions.

Mr Elks said they'd spent much of the last week undertaking inductions in Stanthorpe. The company is now awaiting permits and grants which, if approved, could see mining work begin within weeks.

"Once the permits and grants are approved we'll mobilise within a few days and be operational within weeks,” Mr Elks said.

He said the company's plans had been met with strong community support.