Mini bikes stolen from Warwick property

One of the bikes stolen from a Warwick property overnight on Wednesday.

POLICE are appealing for information relating to a break and enter in Warwick.

Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn of Warwick CIB said two bikes had been stolen from a property at Murphy St overnight on Wednesday.

"At some stage during the night someone has accessed the garage and taken the two bikes,” Det Sgt Tamblyn said.

"They are 50CC children's motorbikes - one is yellow and orange and the other is black and grey.

"Earlier in the night a car at that property was also broken into and searched.”

Anyone with information about the bikes is urged to phone Warwick police on 46604444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.