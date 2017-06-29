Mini-golf is coming to Warwick

Plans to bring mini-golf to WIRAC have been nixed.

TO PLAN or not to plan. That was the question at the heart of discussion around bringing a mini golf course to Warwick this morning.

The initiative to have a putt putt course built at WIRAC was put on hold to be included in the sport and recreation master plan for the whole of the Southern Downs.

An unsuccessful funding application had stalled progress on the master plan but Mayor Tracy Dobie said waiting for a plan to be put in place may mean the golf facility never gets built.

Councillor Marika McNichol moved a notice of motion to revisit the idea in yesterday's general council meeting.

"I think it would be a good idea for youth and people coming into area as it would be something else they could do," Cr McNichol said.

"It would also hopefully create employment."

Cr Dobie said it was worth getting on with preparing a draft design of the golfing facility ahead of the sport and recreation master plan.

"My concern in tying this initiative to a plan is it means it might not get done," she said.

"We've seen with other plans they sit on the shelf.

"I think there are times to implement an initiative rather than waiting for plan, just as there are times when we need to stick with a plan."

CEO David Keenan said the council would engage with a consultant prepare a draft design at the cost of $3000-$5000.

The draft design would be up for public consultation for 28 days, and incorporate features of the region such as Jumpers and Jazz, Queen Mary Falls and Warwick Rodeo.

"Mini golf is a specialised area so we would need someone else to work out the gradients and course design," Mr Keenan said.

"It's not something you could do on the back of a napkin."

YMCA Brisbane and WIRAC have begun discussions about the addition to the Palmerin St complex, and have shown support for the mini-golf course.

"Some peopole have questioned why would it be at WIRAC but where else would we have it," councillor Sheryl Windle said.

"We're building on existing infrastructure at WIRAC and making it more viable for users of the multi-use complex."

The council yesterday resolved to incorporate the mini-golf facility into a future master plan.

Councillor Cameron Gow had argued for the benefit of having the region-wide scheme for sport and recreation.

"I think it's appropriate to look at other things we could fund," Cr Gow said.

"Just like we opted not to cherry pick with just having camping at Jim Mitchell Park, we should look at what other projects could be done."

SDRC intends to consider budget measures in the first quarter adjustment of 2017-18 for the design costs and apply for grants to fund the project.