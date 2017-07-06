Mini-golf proposal a concern to existing business

Sandra and Craig Williams have owned and operated the Granite Belt Maze for 12 years.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council plans to build a mini-golf facility at Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre - and that has the owners of an existing business concerned.

The council intends to consider budget adjustments for the $3000 to $5000 design cost and apply for grants to fund the project.

The council's manager of community services, Michael Bell, said they would look at a range of funding options.

"The proposal for the Warwick facility is in a design stage and no grants will be identified until the design is completed," Michael Bell said.

He said it was proposed to apply for a grant under the State Government's Get Playing Places and Spaces program, which would fund the facility in totality.

This new golfing facility at WIRAC would be in competition with an existing business, The Granite Belt Maze at the Summit which already offers mini-golf.

Granite Belt Maze owners and operators Sandra and Craig Williams fear the mini-golf facility at WIRAC could harm their business.

"We know it is going to affect us," Mrs Williams said. "But how much, we just don't know."

Former councillor Denise Ingram said she contacted Mrs and Mr Williams to make them aware of the council's plan and expressed her concerns to two of the current councillors.

"I am upset by this because I knew of the mini-golf (at the maze) and council intends to do something opposing."

Mr Williams is worried the price to play mini-golf at WIRAC could undercut his entry fee at the Granite Belt Maze and thereby cost him his business.

"We give money out of our own... pocket to build something we already have and that could potentially ruin our business," he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was important there were a range of recreational and sporting facilities across the whole region.

"It is a large region and the council's goal is to cater for locals and visitors to the entire Southern Downs," she said. "The proposed facility will be accommodated in an existing area that delivers recreational services and the mini golf facility would use the existing reception area and cafeteria."

Mr Williams said he thinks that somewhere along the line the ratepayers will have to pay for the project. "I would like to see them not do it," he said.