Minister accused of sport grants bias

AS WE get closer to the state election the heat is being turned up on the Palaszczuk government and the latest is the Sports Minister Mick de Brenni.

The minister is a rank amateur compared with the Coalition in Canberra.

An inquiry into the infamous sports grants scandal involving Senator Bridget McKenzie revealed that, beside colour-coded spreadsheets showing electorates by political persuasion, 136 emails were sent back and forth between her office and the Prime Minister's Office.

The $100 million Community Sports Infrastructure Grants (CSIG) is chicken feed compared to the

$2.5 billion-plus of the Community Development Grants program.

The CDG was designed to suit the federal government's electioneering without the worrisome suitability testing of projects or the involvement of public servants.

The distribution of CSIG and CDG funds display an overwhelming bias to Coalition and other seats of interest to the LNP.

With our trust in politicians at an all-time low, how do we overcome the allocation of taxpayers' funds and remove the perception that the grants are being used as political slush funds?

Robyn Deane, Bli Bli

FOR a considerable period of time, we have had the Premier telling Queenslanders that she is bound to follow the advice of the Chief Health Officer in relation to border closures as she is the expert in this field.

However, now we find out that Mick De Brenni as Sports Minister simply overruled the experts when deciding which clubs/associations were to receive grants.

What an appalling display of hypocrisy and double standards.

Bill Turner, Hope Island

I CAN'T see what all the fuss is about granting funds to government seats over opposition-held seats.

Pork barrelling has been happening for ever and always will, regardless of which political party is in power.

Duncan Harman, Bundamba

AFTER 40-plus years working as a public servant, I get sick of hearing people bag all public servants.

There are many grassroots staff who are very highly skilled and credentialed.

The real problem is far too many in middle management who simply add layers to the organisation.

The number of emails I received that came from the top and simply were "forwarded on" by middle management was staggering.

We need a flat organisational structure that elevates an employee's responsibility and removes excess layers of management and improves the co-ordination and speed of communication between employees. Fewer levels encourages easier decision-making.

The hierarchical structure in the public service does give employees a career path, but for many, it simply takes them out of their professional or technical comfort zone and puts them in an administrative managerial role where they simply don't have that experience, and they fail.

A majority of our core public servants provide the correct ministerial advice up the line, but if it's not what the ministers want to hear, then it just gets ignored and the public servant gets the blame.

Please give the dedicated and educated public servant a break and take a moment to think before you spray.

Allan Gray, Collingwood Park

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

PROMISES IGNORE THE REAL NEEDS

I AM not the least bit excited by the lavish infrastructure promises being made by either of our major political parties ahead of the state election.

Yes, I realise that new roads and dams and bridges mean more employment opportunities for those in the various associated industries, and that's an admirable goal.

But wouldn't the construction of hundreds more housing commission homes, women's refuges and psychiatric clinics also result in more jobs?

It would also provide what far too many of us take for granted, the roof over our heads and a bed to sleep in.

Furthermore, as 90 per cent of our homeless are affected by a mental illness, more mental health facilities would mean a huge decrease in people having to live on the streets or in their cars.

And when it comes to women's refuges, as a passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence, I have made several attempts to contact Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and more recently, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Their silence has been deafening.

As things stand at the moment, neither of them will be getting my vote.

Carol da Costa-Roque, Annerley

LET IKIN LIFT BRONCOS

LES de Kretser (Letters, Sep 28) hit the nail on the head.

The Broncos board, particularly Darren Lockyer, who was a champion player but appears a weak director, has plenty to answer for.

This CEO/coach quandary should have been sorted out weeks ago.

Why do they always think the grass is much greener over the fence?

Now they are trying to plunder Melbourne for the people they think they need.

Kevin Walters is a great bloke, but is unproven as club head coach. I think Paul Green is the man needed as head coach, and why not Ben Ikin as CEO?

Ikin is a home-grown product who knows the Broncos club backwards, and would excel in pulling the club together.

Sometimes it is good to just admit mistakes, and start again.

Walters could be the Broncos' PR man, and this would keep all the ex-players and old boys happy.

The right time for Ikin to come in would be after the State of Origin matches.

Lex Heinemann, Chelmer

I AM a rugby league fan more than a Broncos fan but I wish Kevin Walters all the best in cleaning up the toxic mess he has inherited.

Mick Evans, Park Ridge

US DESERVES BETTER

ONE has to despair for the state of politics in the US.

On the one hand we have a President who has been described in a poll of Americans as being incompetent, arrogant, ignorant, racist and narcissistic, characteristics only confirmed during his performance in the first presidential debate.

On the other hand, the Democrats' Joe Biden looks as though he should be in a retirement home, judging by his lacklustre and relatively weak performance in the presidential debate (C-M, Oct 1).

It is incomprehensible that a great nation like the US can't come up with better candidates than these two.

Bob Meadows, Mansfield

WHILE I did not watch all of the so-called debate between the incumbent US President Donald Trump and the other contender, Joe Biden, I was appalled at the standard of debate.

Their personal attacks on one another and their abuse of the guidelines for debating made me consider what a poor example they set to any young people watching it.

Their mutually vitriolic barbs makes me realise that the American public have very little to choose from.

No political content was discussed and I am alarmed that the country touted to be the leader of the Western world gives me very little confidence in their management of international affairs.

Stephen Kazoullis, South Brisbane

EARLY PAROLE

THE sentencing of former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale to seven years' jail with parole eligibility in just two years (C-M, Oct 1) doesn't seem to add up.

Here is a man of high office who repeatedly perpetrated a large number of very serious crimes of all kinds, implicated many others, had the effrontery to provide his resignation dressed in hospital pyjamas in an attempt to gain public sympathy, and who initially lied to investigators in a deliberate attempt to avoid punishment.

On the other hand, Cardinal George Pell erroneously (as it was decided in the High Court) copped six years on spurious grounds for allegedly assaulting two altar boys and was given a non-parole period of almost four years.

Surely a non-parole period of at least five years for Pisasale would seem more appropriate.

Richard K. Tiainen, Holland Park West

