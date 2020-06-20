Minister takes action on Warwick’s ‘unfair’ fuel prices

FUEL retailers in Warwick are under scrutiny once again as the government launches an independent investigation into prices at the pump.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham wrote to the ACCC yesterday to look into whether fuel retailers were ripping off local motorists in the Rose City.

“Warwick motorists deserve a better deal at the fuel bowser,” he said.

“We have seen that motorists in these regions are not getting the same low fuel prices as those in larger cities particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.”

According to RACQ statistics, prices in Brisbane dropped to a record low of 88.4 cents per litre in April as a result of the pandemic and the Saudi/ Russian oil prices war.

While Warwick’s average April fuel price was $1.19.

But only an hour away, Toowoomba took out second place for regional city with the lowest prices at an average of $1.02 cents per litre.

Today, the cheapest unleaded is available at the new United station on Wallace St, or the Metro Petroleum, also on Wallace St at 97.9 cents per litre.

The rest of Warwick’s fuel providers are currently pricing petrol over a dollar, with the highest at Caltex on the Cunningham Highway for $1.29 cents per litre.

While regional areas such as the Southern Downs aren’t part of the fuel cycle experienced in cities, Dr Lynham said all Queenslanders deserved a fair go with fuel pricing.

“We know Queenslanders are doing it tough as a result of this global pandemic and it is unfair Warwick locals are dealt a double blow with high fuel prices.

“International oil and refined fuel prices are now on the way up from their historic lows and it is important for the economic recovery of Queensland that motorists are not paying more than they should be for fuel.”

The state government has launched a fuel price reporting trial requiring all fuel retailers to report their prices 30 minutes after changing them.

Dr Lynham urged the ACCC to ‘name and shame’ retailers doing ‘the wrong thing’

“While we await the Federal Treasurer to give the ACCC some real powers to deal with this issue, I encourage all motorists to use their buying power and spend their money with servos who are doing the right thing.”