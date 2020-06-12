Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

Dusty the pup with breeder Leisa Gillham on Channel 7 news.

DUSTY, the adorable little border collie pup, is enjoying his new-found stardom.

It's been a busy week of television appearances, both local and national, for the puppy who had to be rescued in Stanthorpe on Monday night.

Border collie breeder Leisa Gillham returned home on Monday night, only to find one of her five-week-old puppies had become trapped between two granite boulders.

Local fireys were called in and after several hours they were able to free Dusty from a tragic fate.

"I bawled my eyes out when they got him out and handed him to me - it was so emotional," Ms Gillham said.

Her and Dusty have since appeared on Channel 7 news in Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Speaking to the Border Post on Friday Ms Gillham said Dusty had been getting extra attention through the week.

"He's completely fine. He wsn't injured at all," Ms Gillham said.

"It just took five years off my life is all.

"He's the first one to come up to me now and he's been getting extra cuddles.

"He's a very lucky boy."

Fireys had difficulty wedging Dusty free and eventually had to call in reinforcements.

Local farmer Ray Taylor turned up with an excavator.

Stanthorpe Fire Brigade members with the rescued puppy. Picture: Sandra McEwan

"The fireys were amazing and for Ray to come out that time of night was amazing," Ms Gillham said.

"If he didn't have his 20 tonne excavator we might not have been able to move the rock.

"I rang him the next morning and said for him to pop the bill in the post box and he said it was free."

To repay the debt Ms Gillham has offered Mr Taylor and his family a border collie puppy for Christmas.

"It's the least I could do," she said.