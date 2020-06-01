Menu
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
News

MISSING BOY: Have you seen this teenager in your town?

Laura Blackmore
31st May 2020 4:30 PM

POLICE are calling on the public to assist them in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing from Kingaroy since yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen leaving a residence on Premier Drive around 2.30pm on May 30, however has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition.

The teenage is described as Aboriginal, around 165cm tall with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and red cap, red T-shirt with grey print, blue pants and black sport shoes.

Police said anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

 

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed
