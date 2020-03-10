Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
News

Missing girl passenger in crashed car

by KEAGAN ELDER
10th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville girl who was reported missing at the weekend was found after a car crash on the Bruce Highway.

It is understood the girl, 13, was a passenger in a vehicle which rolled on the highway at Burdell about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 18, was driving the vehicle.

It is understood there were a number of teenagers in the vehicle. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries while another three declined transport. It is unknown if the 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

The happened between Garland Rd and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, about 5.30pm.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place. Emergency services are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway found missing girl rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A merry cash boost for battling Southern Downs businesses

        premium_icon A merry cash boost for battling Southern Downs businesses

        News Empty Esky initiative encourages city visitors to drop in and stock up on our best offerings.

        Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        premium_icon Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        News Archbishop had retired to “heavenly” Stanthorpe before spending his final days in...

        Social media ‘turning point’ for small business

        premium_icon Social media ‘turning point’ for small business

        News A small business owner has thanked the power of social media for ‘blowing up’ her...

        Oldest World’s Greatest Shave entrant spurred by tragedy

        premium_icon Oldest World’s Greatest Shave entrant spurred by tragedy

        News ‘Nobody should have to bury their children’: Why this 87-year-old Warwick woman is...