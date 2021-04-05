Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
News

Have you seen missing woman Carmel Mann?

5th Apr 2021 10:11 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Douglas area last week.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.
Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at 1pm on April 1.

She has not made any contact with family or friends since.

Police have grave concerns for Carmel's welfare due to a medical condition.

Carmel is described as approximately 150cm, dark complexion, with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police urge Carmel or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing: Have you seen Carmel?

carmel mann missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        Premium Content Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        News Motorists taken to hospital with “spinal precautions” after Easter CBD crash.

        WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        Premium Content WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        News ‘He literally is the best thing that’s happened to our little lives’: Find out...

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        News Queensland has recorded one new case in quarantine

        INSIDE LOOK: Longstanding Warwick mechanic to expand

        Premium Content INSIDE LOOK: Longstanding Warwick mechanic to expand

        News The exciting Rose City development would see the business increase Industrial...