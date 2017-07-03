19°
Hikers rely on Google, sparking dramatic rescue

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd Jul 2017 11:29 AM Updated: 11:57 AM
Polair tasked to search for missing hikers near Warwick
Polair tasked to search for missing hikers near Warwick Trevor Veale

UPDATE 2.45PM: TWO missing men have been finally winched to safety after spending a frozen night lost in the Main Range National Park near Warwick.

The men, both aged 29, left their homes in Brisbane yesterday morning planning on a day walk to an area of the national park known as "the Steamers", a spectacular craggy outcrop east of Yangan.

Police say the men were relying on Google to guide them and were reportedly sent in the wrong direction, becoming lost.

Unable to get out, they were forced to remain in the national park for the night.

They managed to make contact with one of them men's sister who reported the men missing to police at about 6pm yesterday.

The men were without suitable clothing, however they did have matches and were able to light a fire as well as having some food and water.

This morning, a Polair helicopter was sent out and the men were contacted on their mobile phone.

Through a process of elimination the men's position was narrowed down and a LifeFlight helicopter was summoned to winch the men out.

They were finally extricated from their predicament at about 1pm today.

They were collected by the sister of one of the men and returned to Brisbane.

The men were slightly dehydrated but otherwise fine and neither required medical assistance.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon of Warwick police reminded anyone wishing to walk in the Main Range National Park to be prepared.

"It's a massive area of bushland and can be very treacherous," he said.

"These men were apparently first-timers and were not ready for what they were about to face.

"Always have some form of reliable communication, adequate food and water and the proper clothing in case something like this happens.

"And always let someone know where you're going and when you'll be back."
 

EARLER: TWO hikers were forced to spend a freezing night somewhere in the Main Range National Park last night.

The two were out on a day hike when they became lost yesterday afternoon.

Struggling with minimal phone reception the hikers managed to contact a relative at about 6pm yesterday to raise the alarm.

Police were notified and Sergeant Brad Doyle of Killarney police located the pair's vehicle confirming they had not made it off the mountain.

The Polair Search and Rescue team was notified to be ready to search for the pair at first light today.

Police then attemped to triangulate the last known mobile phone signal from the hikers to ascertain an idea of their whereabouts.

SES, police from Warwick and Killarney were all tasked to the area to join the search.

Due to limited contact with the search party, it is not yet known whether the hikers have been found safely.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Topics:  editors picks main range national park missing hikers polair ses warwick warwick police

