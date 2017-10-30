News

Search on for hikers who spent night missing during storm

A SEARCH is under way for two men who failed to return from a two-day hike east of Warwick.

Police are coordinating the search for the men who went hiking at Mount Barney National Park.

The men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s, set off on Saturday morning and were due back yesterday afternoon or evening.

Police were notified last night when the pair failed to return.

A search last night found the men's vehicle parked in the Cleared Ridge car park.

Today's aerial and land search will include Rescue 500, police and SES personnel.

It is understood the men are experienced bushwalkers. However, storms impacted the area last night. 

