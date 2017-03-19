Missing man found after search over two days

A KILLARNEY man missing for a day in tough terrain between the Condamine River Rd and Spring Creek Rd east of Killarney was found by an SES team at 10am Saturday.

He was treated on the scene, transported in an SES four-wheel drive to Spring Creek Rd and then taken by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said the man was reported missing at lunchtime Friday and a search was started soon after with members of the Warwick SES, police and locals from Killarney.

"The search was suspended at dark on Friday and on Saturday morning, 35 SES volunteers from Warwick and as far as Goondiwindi, Inglewood and Toowoomba searched along with 10 volunteers and family members from the Killarney area and police,” he said.

"We were arranging for more volunteers from Killarney on motorcycles to join the search when an SES crew found the man at 10am Saturday.

"He was found in thick bushland and we suspect he may have had a fall. Ambulance officers were transported in to the scene, the man was treated and then driven in an SES four-wheel drive to the road to be taken by ambulance to hospital.”

Sgt Doyle said some of the volunteers were attacked by leeches and ticks in the bushland.

"It was a fantastic effort by the volunteers,” he said.