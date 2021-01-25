Menu
Michele and Tony Perrett found missing man Robert Weber near a dam on their property more than two weeks sfter the 58-year-old went missing.
Missing man 'obviously pleased to see us'

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Jan 2021 3:27 PM
"A miracle" is how Tony Perrett has described the discovery of Robert Weber near a dam on his property more than two weeks after the 58-year-old went missing and despite the dam having already been investigated during the search.

The Gympie MP and his wife, Michele, found Mr Weber just before 9am Sunday morning about 3km from where the missing man's bogged car had been located several days earlier.

He reportedly survived by drinking the dam water and eating mushrooms.

Mr Perrett said it was "just a relief" when the couple crested a hill on their property and saw Mr Weber "waving frantically" at them.

"I said 'Robert Weber?' and he said 'yep'," Mr Perrett said.

Robert Weber was found near a dam on Mr Perrett’s property this morning.
"We were really not certain we would find him alive.

"You just kept hoping you'd see him somewhere."

The Perretts, like several other people, had continued looking for the missing man even after the official search called off on Thursday, more than two weeks since he disappeared after leaving a Kilkivan Hotel.

The perplexing part, Mr Perrett said, was the dam he was found at had already been investigated after they found his car.

"We've checked the water points regularly," Mr Perrett said.

The Gympie MP had been heavily involved in the search for Mr Weber, whose car was found bogged on Mr Perrett’s property. Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast
"We don't know where he has been between then and now.

"He was obviously please to see us," he said.

The Perretts gave him water, drove him back to their homestead, called the Kilkivan police to report he had been found and then offered up their hospitality.

"He was pretty keen to have a small meal," Mr Perrett said.

