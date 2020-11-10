Missing man’s spirit farewelled by elders

30-year-old Daymon Ness went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine. The search for him was eventually called off six days later.

JAWOYN Elders have passed on missing man Daymon Ness's spirit, with his parents making their way to Katherine for the ceremony last Friday.

Parents William and Elise Ness were released from the Howard Springs quarantine facility on Friday after they travelled from Melbourne when they learned their son had disappeared.

Mr Ness told the NT News it was a healing moment to have traditional owners, the Jawoyn people, welcome his son's spirit into the land.

"The elders wanted to meet with us and to share his spirit with the land and to welcome him into the land," he said.

"It was absolutely beautiful and was a real healing moment for us."

Mr Ness said he wanted to thank the Jawoyn people for the ceremony.

He said they were now preparing to leave the Territory.

