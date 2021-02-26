Missing Melissa Caddick’s body found on NSW south coast

Exclusive: NSW Police have discovered the remains of missing businesswoman and conwoman Melissa Caddick more than three months after she disappeared.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that Caddick's remains were discovered on the NSW south coast and have been confirmed with DNA testing. Police will be releasing further information later this morning.

Caddick vanished from her home in Dover Heights in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs on November 12 last year and had not been seen since.

Her son told police he heard her leaving the house in activewear for what he believed to be a morning run around 5.30am but CCTV cameras from surrounding homes failed to locate her.

NSW Police on Friday morning announced they would provide an "update on the investigation into the disappearance of missing Dover Heights woman, Melissa Caddick."

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided Caddick's home two days before she disappeared as part of an investigation by the corporate regulator ASIC after an investor discovered she had never held an Australian Financial Services licence.

A month after her disappearance, Jones Partners were appointed by the Federal Court of Australia as provisional liquidators of her wealth management company, Maliver Pty Ltd.

It has since been revealed that Caddick ran a Ponzi scheme in which she transferred investor's money from her business into her personal accounts instead of investing the funds.

Jones Partners have since discovered she used an estimated $25 million from around 60 investors - some of whom were her friends - to buy real estate including a penthouse in Edgecliff, a ski lodge in Aspen and to purchase lavish designer clothing and fund expensive overseas trips.

Ms Caddick is alleged to have tricked investors using false bank statements, share contracts and share trading statements using trading company CommSec and the Commonwealth Bank letterhead.

Her disappearance left her unemployed hairdresser husband Anthony Koletti and his teenage stepson, 15, high and dry, after the Federal Court this week ordered the pair's weekly living allowance be stopped because there was no money left.

Police do not believe Mr Koletti and her son had anything to do with her disappearance or death.

