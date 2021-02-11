Missing mum’s partner arrested at airport

The boyfriend of a missing Melbourne mum has been arrested at the airport after allegedly trying to flee the country.

Victoria Police has confirmed Joon Seong Tan, 35, was taken into custody at Melbourne Airport about 6.15pm on Wednesday night.

The Doncaster man remains a key person of interest in the suspicious disappearance of Epping mum Ju 'Kelly' Zhang, 33.

Police said Mr Tan remained in custody and missing persons squad detectives would speak to him again on Thursday.

Mr Tan was in a relationship with Ms Zhang, who was last seen at her Winchester Ave home in Epping, in Melbourne's northern suburbs, about 5.30pm on February 1.

Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang was last seen wearing a pink pyjama top and shorts.

Doncaster man Joon Seong Tan was arrested at Melbourne Airport.



Mr Tan had told police Ms Zhang, who has an eight-year-old son, left for a walk dressed in a pink pyjama top and shorts and wasn't wearing shoes.

His version of events has been described as "highly unlikely" by police.

Mr Tan was previously arrested on Sunday and interviewed by detectives, before being released on Monday evening without charge.

The mother vanished a week ago from her home in Melbourne north while dressed in her pyjamas

Police have described Ms Zhang's disappearance as "extremely out of character" and they continue to hold strong concerns for her welfare.

She did not have any personal belongings with her when she went missing except her mobile phone.

Ms Zhang was reported missing to police on Tuesday evening.

Joon Seong Tan was arrested at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday evening. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui



Detectives have appealed for residents in the Epping and Doncaster areas to check their CCTV footage from the afternoon of February 1.

The are looking for any footage that captures Mr Tan's black 2008 Mazda CX9 station wagon, with registration WKE 850, or a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

Both vehicles are believed to have travelled through both areas sometime between 4pm on February 1 and 8am on February 2.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and anyone who sees Ms Zhang has been urged to contact triple-0 immediately.

Anyone with other information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing mum's partner arrested at airport