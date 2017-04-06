22°
MISSING PERSON: Police concerned for 13-year-old boy

6th Apr 2017 6:45 AM
The boy was last seen yesterday at an address on Donnellys Castle Rd.
The boy was last seen yesterday at an address on Donnellys Castle Rd.

UPDATE: Thursday 8.23am 

POLICE believe a missing Granite Belt boy may still be in the local area. 

Stanthorpe Sergeant Shane Gleeson said they believed the boy, 13, had no access to transport so it was likely he was still in Pozieres area. 

He was last seen at a Donnellys Castle Rd address about 3.30pm yesterday.

Initial report: Thursday

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Pozieres near Stanthorpe.

The boy was last seen yesterday at an address on Donnellys Castle Rd about 3.30pm and has not made contact with anyone since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The boy (pictured) is described as Aboriginal in appearance with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the word "family" on his lower right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black jumper with black jeans and high-top basketball sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is being urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day. 

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

