MISSING PERSON: Warwick police seek public help

A WARWICK woman is missing and police are calling out for public assistance.

Lorna Wilson was last seen at 7.45pm yesterday driving away from a hospital on Scott Street in Toowoomba.

It is believed the 79-year-old was returning to her residence in Warwick.

Neither Lorna or her car have been seen since and concerns are held for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 160cms tall and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Lorna was driving a blue 2000 model Honda CRV with Queensland Registration 886 ITZ(similar to the one picture).

Missing woman Lorna Wilson was last seen in this vehicle. Contributed

Anyone who may have seen Lorna or her vehicle is being urged to contact police.

Please phone Policelink on 131 444.