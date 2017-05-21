Missing talent a hit to Gremlins' effort

The Stanthorpe Gremlins went up against the Killarney Cutters at Sullivan Oval in Stanthorpe on Saturday, May 20.

ANOTHER loss shouldn't crush all hope for the Stanthorpe Gremlins this season, club spokesman Paul Shatte said.

Shatte said with three senior players including captain-coach Gary Skimmings away for Saturday's home-ground clash with the Killarney Cutters, the young Stanthorpe side had their work cut out for them.

The Gremlins claimed ten points in the first half, but as Killarney took the lead their progress was halted, with the Cutters eventually securing a 66-10 victory.

Shatte said the lack of experienced leadership had a big impact on Stanthorpe's performance.

"They had no direction," he said.

"Some of their defence was bordering on woeful but having said that, they're a young side.

"They didn't have experienced guys on the paddock."

Zach Hendry was still absent from the field as the result of a recent injury.

"Hopefully we'll have all those guys back next week," Shatte said.

Corey Rashleigh claimed the Gremlins' first try, followed by another from Lachlan Hendry.

Aaron Abraham kicked a successful conversion on Hendry's try.

Shatte said these three players were the standouts on the day along with Michael Marini, who put in a strong effort in defence.

He said it would be crucial to see a more solid turnout to training sessions in the coming weeks, citing fitness as one factor in the Gremlins' challenges .

"I'd just encourage them to stick with it," Shatte said.

"Things could turn around for them."

He also urged more people to turn out and support the team at this weekend's home match with Tenterfield from 2.30pm at Sullivan Oval.

"We're hoping for another good rollout," Shatte said.

The Tenterfield Tigers won 28-20 against Inglewood in Tenterfield on Saturday.

Fullback Farran Anderson scored three tries for Tenterfield while captain-coach Brent Osborne scored two tries for Inglewood and was the best performer for his team.

Tenterfield scored five tries and five-eighth Brendan Minns landed three goals in the win and Shannon Duroux one goal.

Minns and Anderson were two of the best for Tenterfield.

Inglewood scored four tries, fullback Brent Hearne scoring a try and landing two goals.

Other try scorers were Adam McIntosh, Daniel Cowan (Tenterfield) and Tim West (Inglewood).