Mission to change lives after virus takes baby's life

LITTLE FIGHTER: Baby Lincoln Elwell fights for life at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. / Photo Contributed Photo Contributed
by Meghan Harris

THE Elwell family's life changed when their nine-day-old son was diagnosed with a virus which would soon take his life.

Lincoln was diagnosed with enterovirus myocarditis in December 2015 and after 135 days at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital Lincoln passed away, no longer being able to fight the battle against the virus.

Lincoln's parents, Zoe and Mick Elwell, a former Warwick man, have spent the past 18 months fighting for families in similar situations.

Last year they held a bootcamp and gala in his honour.

Zoe Elwell with her son Lincoln Elwell who passed away after battling a disease.

Together, with another family, they raised $30,000 which was given to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital Foundation's ECMO specialist team.

Now, they have registered Lincoln's Legacy as a not-for-profit organisation with the aim to host five events each year in the hope of raising funds for the ECMO team as well as other charities.

The first event being held under the official legacy is a Family Fitness Fun Day on Sunday, November 26.

It will be held at the Brothers Rugby League Club from 9am to 2pm.

There will be an inflatable obstacle course, a rock wall, circus fun house, jumping castles, mechanical surfboard, family lawn games as well as food, drink and live entertainment.

For more information visit zoemelwell.wixsite.com /lincolnslegacy.

ENTRY PRICES

All processed donated to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

Adults: $10

Six - 16 years: $5

Under six: Free

Family with two adults, two children: $20

Warwick Daily News

