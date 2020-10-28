Menu
A 19-year-old woman attacked police officers as they attempted to drag her boyfriend away to prison then fronted Mitchell Magistrates Court for stealing the officer’s sunglasses during that same scuffle.
Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

Georgie Adams
27th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
WHEN Mitchell police officers were attempting to arrest Cheristal Faye Ramsey's partner, she launched a drink bottle at an officer's head and fronted court, she has now reappeared in court for stealing a pair of sunglasses belonging to one of the police officers. .

Ramsey appeared via telephone to the Mitchell Magistrates Court on October 26, when she pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

The court heard on January 24, Mitchell police officers were conducting patrols in the area attempting to locate the defendant's partner who had a return to prison warrant.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whting told the court officers located the partner who then resisted arrest and during the scuffle, one of the constables lost his sunglasses.

Some time later, on May 28 a witness told police that Ramsey said words to the affect of 'these are the coppers glasses that he lost in the scuffle'.

Sergeant Whiting said this was her third sentence with the defendant.

"She's had matters in St George which she has finalised, and this offence was way back in January, prosecution don't have any submissions," Sgt Whting said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said he recalled the defendant coming before him in August.

"For this offence, you are convicted and not further punished," he said.

"There's no conviction recorded but the property will be returned."

