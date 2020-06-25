Mixed competition offers chance for bragging rights

GAME ON: Warwick Netball Association are preparing for its popular mixed competition later in the year, despite disruptions to junior and senior fixtures.

NETBALL: Warwick netball officials are eagerly awaiting the further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions as preparations ramp up for the popular mixed competition.

The 12-week season is expected to start on Monday, September 14 and wrap up on December 8.

Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said the round robin competition had appealed to both females and males in the past.

“It’s a very social fixture; there are no finals played either,” Bunch said.

“Whoever ends up on the top of the points table at the end of the season gets bragging rights for the year.

“The focus is on fun and enjoyment, not competition.”

Now into its eighth season, Bunch said the number of teams involved had grown considerably as word spread about the competition.

“2013 was our smallest year but for the past three years we’ve had our max numbers of 24 teams,” she said.

“There has been considerable growth, which I think can be attributed to the enjoyment factor because it’s social.

“It allows partners to play together or brother and sister.

“Believe me, they play plenty hard but the fact that it’s male and female makes it very much a joint venture.”

With parents and children able to compete against each other, a wide variety of teams nominated beyond those who played in the regular junior and senior competitions, Bunch said.

“I know that many players do like to play it because it keeps their fitness level up for the entire year,” she said.

“There is definitely a younger cross section, we get lots of school friends’ teams.

“But having said that, we get a good cross section of ‘older’ teams, families with mums and dads.”

The season, which is awaiting the further relaxation of virus restrictions, will be played on the newly restored Barnes Park courts, targeting a variety of skilled and unskilled players according to Bunch.

“(It’s) very much a fast-paced and skilled game but having said that, we do offer four different levels – it’s A grade through to D grade,” Bunch said.

“It appeals to everyone, whether they want the highly skilled game or are there for a bit of fun and a nice laid-back social game.”

Nominations for the 12-week season open in August and are expected to fill quickly.

“We’re hoping for the same number of teams or maybe a few more,” Bunch said.

“The way nominations fill up, we’re normally sold out, so to speak, they’re normally full within about two hours.

“We’re hoping for the same number of teams and we can take more teams because we’ll always be at Barnes Park, therefore we have room for growth.”