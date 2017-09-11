26°
Mobile porn users at risk

DANGEROUS: Viewing adult content on your phone mightn't be as harmless as you think.
Sean Teuma
by

FEEDING the chooks just became a lot more difficult.

The Sun revealed that those who choose to watch adult content on their phone face a greater risk of personal information being leaked than those who use their computers or laptops for alone time.

Technology company Wandera said that people had to be more cautious when engaging certain websites.

"Watching mobile porn on your smartphone is a much higher risk than watching it on your PC,” a spokesperson said.

"Smartphone operating systems, especially Android, are not as secure as desktops, there are many vulnerabilities that can be easily exploited by hackers.”

Wandera also found that 40 of the top 50 pornographic websites were susceptible to malware.

A further study by the company of 100,000 mobile phones in the United States and United Kingdom found that 35 out of every 10,000 people use their work phone to view naughty content.

