Former model and DJ Kate Elsworth and her electro musician husband, Nicolas Blistene, are the latest trendsetters to join the Byron Bay property party.

Elsworth, who has headlined huge dance parties in Ibiza, has spent $1.25 million on a townhouse in the Seagrove complex.

Room for outdoor entertaining.

Just six years old, the two-level townhouse with 180sq m of living space has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garden courtyard in the complex of 20 on the fringe of town.

Pacifico Property agent Christian Sergiacomi and Brad Cranfield secured the sale, marketing it as Byron Bay's best townhome. It was first traded at $642,500 in 2013 off the plan.

There is a pool at the rear.

Elsworth and Blistene, a French DJ and composer, met in 2017, and had a daughter, Lilyrose, in February last year.

Meanwhile, High above Byron, Hillstone Farm, at Bangalow, sold last month at a record price for the North Coast's hinterland market.

The price hasn't been confirmed but it was listed with $11m hopes through Jeremy Bennett of Byron Bay Property Sales.

The townhouse is six years old.

The contemporary residence was designed by its vendor architect Dean Lewis and his wife, nutritionist Sally, who are off to Bali.

They bought the 24ha in 2016 for $2.4 million.

The hinterland's prior top sale was $10m for Cape Retreat when bought in 2018 by Terry Davis, the former director of Coca-Cola Amatil, at Brunswick Heads, just north of Byron Bay.

Originally published as Model turned DJ packs for Byron