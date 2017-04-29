Modelling and motorbikes for young Killarney star

FROM the mud and animals on the family farm near Killarney to the glitz and glamour of Australian teen pageantry, 15-year-old Erin Giblin Lloyd is living her teenage dream.

Not only is Erin sports captain at Killarney P-10 State School, a cross country and athletics champion, a dual RSL history scholarship winner, Killarney's 2017 Australia Day Citizen of the Year, she is also a prolific winner of teen model pageants.

However, if she's not strutting down a catwalk on the Gold Coast, you'll most likely find Erin tearing around the family farm on her motorbike, in the mud chasing cows or helping mum Sue, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Mrs Lloyd said Erin's achievements were a credit to her hard work.

"She's very calm and easygoing, and she works very hard,” she said.

"Every Friday she works with her photographer, taking thousands of photos.

"Trying to get the smile right, or the pout perfect, so it becomes natural.

"She trains at it.”

In the last six months Erin has won the following pageant titles across Australia; Miss Congeniality (twice), Miss Teen Princess Australia, Miss Face of Australia 1st runner up (open age competition), Miss Diamond Photogenic, Miss Diamond Congeniality and Miss Glitz Australia judges' choice.

Erin said she did it all because she loved it.

"I can just be me on stage,” she said.

"Without all the judgment.

"I do get bullied at school, some of the kids think that I'm saying everyone needs to be pretty or a model, but it's not about that at all.

"Or maybe because it's a bit different to what other kids are doing.”

Erin said it was a lot of hard work.

"I do a lot of training, and pageant weekends are so full on,” she said.

"But my education comes first, so I make sure I get everything done.”

Erin said success came from learning the basics, self-belief and passion.

"I have so much support as well,” she said.

"Both at the pageants and here at home.

"Mum's going through chemotherapy and looking after me and getting everything organised, hair, make-up, clothes, as well as looking after dad and my three younger sisters.

"She does a lot for everyone and we all do as much as we can for her.”