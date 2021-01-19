Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Erin Molan quits booze after drunk dialling NSW politician at 1am
Erin Molan quits booze after drunk dialling NSW politician at 1am
TV

Molan quits booze after drunk-dialling premier

by Jai Bednall
19th Jan 2021 8:06 AM

Erin Molan has self-imposed a January booze ban after drunk-dialling NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian on a girls night out.

Molan fessed up while interviewing Berejiklian on the new Hughesy, Ed & Erin 2Day FM breakfast show, revealing it wasn't a solo slip-up.

"I have actually quit drinking for January right but I've had a couple of indiscretions," the popular sports presenter and NRL host said.

"It might have been 11pm, potentially midnight or 1am, I am not quite sure. We (fellow television presenters Belinda Russell and Lizzie Pearl) were talking and we clearly need to get lives but we were talking about how well you (Berejiklian) have handled the pandemic and how we all look up to you. Then I said to the girls, Gladys and I are basically best friends, do you want me to call her and I will tell her how we all feel."

Unfortunately the call rang out.

"So the Premier of the state didn't answer, nor has she returned my calls since. I just wanted to check the status of our friendship Gladys," Molan said.

Erin Molan and Gladys Berejiklian at the NSW Women of the Year awards.
Erin Molan and Gladys Berejiklian at the NSW Women of the Year awards.

Berejiklian diplomatically assumed it was a pocket dial.

"Can I be honest, I did have a missed call after midnight and you know what I thought Erin? I thought you'd pocket dialled me," she said.

"I thought that I did return your text Erin, if I didn't, I apologise. In my head I did, don't worry."

Originally published as Molan quits booze after drunken antics

You won't see Erin Molan out on the town until February.
You won't see Erin Molan out on the town until February.

More Stories

alcohol celebrity editors picks erin molan nsw premier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DISGRACEFUL’: Warwick man punches, spits on cop

        Premium Content ‘DISGRACEFUL’: Warwick man punches, spits on cop

        News The man made ‘growling noises’ at police after they told him to leave a Warwick property that was on fire.

        Popular cafe to serve up sweet new offering

        Premium Content Popular cafe to serve up sweet new offering

        News This Southern Downs cafe is making big changes and turning the table on COVID-19...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

        Premium Content REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

        News Nine of the Southern Downs’ best and brightest have been recognised. Find the full...