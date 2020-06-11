Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan this morning. Picture: Renae Droop
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan this morning. Picture: Renae Droop
Crime

Molotov cocktail hit baby’s room in arson attack

by Brayden Heslehurst
11th Jun 2020 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG family has managed to escape from their burning house with their lives after several molotov cocktails were thrown at the property south of Brisbane this morning.

A 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a baby all managed to exit safely from their home in Killara Blvd at Logan Reserve following the arson incident just after 2am.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan Reserve this morning. Picture: Renae Droop
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan Reserve this morning. Picture: Renae Droop

A man reportedly walked onto a vacant block next to the home with an esky and started hurling molotov cocktails at the building.

 

A woman holding a baby at the home on Thursday morning. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst
A woman holding a baby at the home on Thursday morning. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

It is believed one was thrown into the baby's bedroom and another in the kitchen, which caused the fire.

Detectives are investigating the incident after a crime scene was established at 3.30am.

The parents told police they don't know why they were targeted.

 

A broken window at the Killara Bvd home. Picture: Renae Droop
A broken window at the Killara Bvd home. Picture: Renae Droop

 

Queensland Police said initial investigations suggest several bottles of an unknown flammable substance were thrown at the property, which sparked a fire in the kitchen.

 

A crime scene was established at the Logan address at 3.30am. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst
A crime scene was established at the Logan address at 3.30am. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

Emergency services were called to the address around 2.15am and found smoke coming from the house with a car also set on fire at the front of the property.

The fires were quickly brought under control.

Investigations are continuing.

Police have CCTV footage of the incident and are calling out for any witnesses.

 

Originally published as Molotov cocktail hit baby's room in arson attack

More Stories

arson crime editors picks queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council waives fee to save tourism going down the toilet

        premium_icon Council waives fee to save tourism going down the toilet

        Council News Some business owners are expected to save over $12,000 in the first year.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        FINAL WHISTLE: Redbacks' junior season cancelled

        premium_icon FINAL WHISTLE: Redbacks' junior season cancelled

        AFL Hopes of young Warwick Redbacks returning to the field this year have been stamped...

        MAKE IT RAIN: Farmers hopeful for wet weekend

        premium_icon MAKE IT RAIN: Farmers hopeful for wet weekend

        Weather Fog blanketing the Rose City this morning was a telltale sign of a rainy weekend...