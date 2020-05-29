Momentum building for Cowboys’ women’s 2021 season

ON THE FIELD: The Warwick Cowboys Ladies won’t be taking the field this season, but they haven’t let that stop them from getting things underway for 2021. Picture: Emily Clooney

RUGBY LEAGUE: The decision to cancel the 2020 Toowoomba Rugby League season on Tuesday sent shockwaves through Warwick’s passionate league community.

There will be no senior men’s, reserve grade, and under 18s football played.

The inaugural women’s competition was a casualty of the announcement, leaving Warwick’s budding team on the sidelines for another eight months.

Warwick Cowboys Ladies coach Mark Sullivan said the decision was one he hoped wouldn’t impact on the teams growing momentum.

“The team was progressing really well and they showed some real potential in that too,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing because we had created a lot of interest and had built a lot of momentum with our trail game and training.”

The Cowboys Ladies team took to the field once before the season was postponed, with a convincing 20-4 win over the Pittsworth Danettes.

Sullivan said the extended off season would provide players with more time to build skills and gain confidence on the field.

“I’m going to be consulting with (Terri) and because it’s a lot of girls first year playing, we’re looking at having a long off-season program, just to improve skills and keep a certain fitness level,” he said.

“To keep training interest, if we do keep training or have a once a week get together, it’ll be good.

“They’re like sponges; they were taking in (all this new information) and there’s plenty we can work on.”

While no decision has been made as to when the team will resume training, Sullivan said the focus would be making sure players remain interested in the game.

“Good technique and good skills cut down injury rates,” he said.

“You want their basic tackle skills and passing skills to be spot on.

“You want them to enjoy the game. This gives us an opportunity to have them get to a better level.”

Assistant coach Terri Gilbert believes the eight-team competition may grow before the 2021 season, with a significant following early on.

“I think now people when they start looking at their clubs next year, they might get on board,” she said.

“The more teams they get into the competition, the better it is for us.

“Because we’re strong in our region, so if they spread all the Toowoomba clubs out it’ll be better.”

With the countdown to the 2021 season now underway, Sullivan hopes the community will support the inaugural season.

“It’s still going to be the first season of it too,” he said.

“So there will still be that bit of excitement of seeing the girls play for the first time.”