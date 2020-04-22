Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

‘Monster’ 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

by NATASHA EMECK
22nd Apr 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN 'AGGRESSIVE four-metre croc' has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach.

Rapid Creek resident Gabe Chipkin said he spotted a "monstrous" 4m crocodile while he was walking his dog on the beach near the Dripstone Cliffs off Rapid Creek at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

 

 

An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin
An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin

 

 

‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin
‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin

 

 

 

"The sun was setting and I saw this silhouette just bobbing on the waves a few metres off shore," he said.

"It was just bloody wild, I've seen crocs down there but never this big.

"I've never seen such an aggro croc either.

"She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive.

"She would come in close and then back away again.

"You could tell she was hungry for a feed.

"There were a few dogs in the water at one stage and we had to yell at them to get out because we were worried she'd get them."

MORE TO COME

Originally published as 'Monster' 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

More Stories

crocodile darwin dogs editors picks nt offbeat pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STARS OF THE CITY: Frontline heroes honoured

        premium_icon STARS OF THE CITY: Frontline heroes honoured

        News WARWICK hospital staff, police and paramedics have been taken aback and touched by the shining gesture of community support.

        Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

        premium_icon Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

        News The funding will help rural residents avoid the fallout from COVID-19

        New border crossing plans for travellers

        premium_icon New border crossing plans for travellers

        News The trial will give residents easier interstate access

        Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

        premium_icon Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

        Offbeat THEIR Russia dreams may have been dashed but these musicians aren’t letting...