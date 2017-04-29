Mopar Muscle cars heading to Morgan Park this afternoon

Mackenzie, Payton and Savannah Ganly at the Mopar car display in Leslie Park.

IF YOU missed the almighty Mopar Muscle car display this morning, make sure you head out to Morgan Park for an awesome afternoon of classic Chrysler action.

The weekend, this is the eigth annual event held in Warwick, is organised by the Queensland Chrysler Association and president Darryl Elliot said they loved coming to Warwick.

"We've got some great weather," he said.

"The people are always so friendly and the atmosphere is great."

The cars are all heading out to Morgan Park now for a jam packed afternoon of racing.

About 25 cars took part in the car display and Mr Elliot said there were still more coming to town.

"There are already a heap out at the track as well," he said.

"Coming up today, we've got an afternoon of drag racing and a test and tune.

"Then at 4pm we're going to have an hour of heads up pro street racing.

"Everyone is welcome and if you've got a Chrysler, old or new, slow or fast, you're more than welcome to hit the track."

Tomorrow it will all happen again with racing brackets from 10.30am at the Morgan Park track.

The finals will be hel at 1pm and there will be cash and trophy prizes on offer.

There will also be a show and shine held with trophies awarded to winners.

For the kids there's a jumping castle at the track and well as food and refreshments.

One classic that came along for the weekend from Caboolture is a 1965 Chrysler AP6 Wagon.

Owner Jeremy Schoch said the vehicle had recently starred in a movie being filmed on the Gold Coast.

"It was called Flammable Children and starred Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue," he said.

"It just popped on my Facebook, they were looking for a beige AP6 wagon and I thought, 'hey I've got one of those'.

"They paid me $2000 and Guy Pearce signed my glovebox.

"It worked perfectly, although i had to give the wife half."

See that beauty as well as a stunning blue Charger, a 1970 VG Coupe and many more at Morgan Park this week.