More cold weather forecast for Southern Downs

Gerard Walsh | 20th Aug 2017 4:16 PM
COLD: A frost on the Southern Downs this winter.
COLD: A frost on the Southern Downs this winter. Liana Turner

SOME more cold weather is on the cards but we're a long way from setting August records for the coldest in history.

Warwick recorded a minimum of -.3.9 degrees, well below the record August low of -7.0 from 1967.

Stanthorpe dropped to - .5.7 early Sunday, 2.1 degrees off the August record from 1970.

On Monday morning in Warwick, the minimum is tipped to plummet to - 3 with a bit less wind but more moisture than on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michelle Berry said the minimum was forecast to be 2 degrees on Tuesday and then drop back to zero on Wednesday.

"There could be some light rain on Monday in the afternoon and evening with a possible thunderstorm but not much rain,” she said.

"There is a slight chance of a shower on Thursday and Friday increasing to a 40 per cent or 50 per cent chance over the weekend and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.”

It was tough for the riders with the wind at the polocrosse at Morgan Park on Saturday but on Sunday, it was almost perfect conditions.

Topics:  bom cold frost stanthorpe warwick warwick weather weather

