More delays: SDRC election results unlikely before next week

FEELING STUCK: Candidates in the SDRC local election want to have votes finalised and results declared so they can get started. Picture: Bianca Hrovat

FORMER councillor Vic Pennisi has extended his lead in the Southern Downs Regional Council mayoral contest, with Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ)’s preliminary count almost complete and the majority of preferences allocated.

At the time of print, Mr Pennisi had received 9423or 44.28 per cent of votes, ahead of closest rival and incumbent mayor Tracy Dobie with 7743 or 36.39 per cent.

However, with the ECQ accepting postal votes until Tuesday, April 7, it remains unclear when exactly the Southern Downs will have a formal declaration of its mayor and councillors for the next term.

Mr Pennisi said he was feeling “incredibly calm” while awaiting the final results but was also concerned that much further delay would make a leadership change during the coronavirus pandemic more difficult for the SDRC and its community.

According to the potential new mayor, the coronavirus pandemic will be his first order of business.

“First things first, we have to deal with coronavirus, and it’s critically important that we stay in tune with Federal and State Government directives,” Mr Pennisi said.

“One of the big things we’re faced with is the budget, how the coronavirus is going to affect the budget, and how we are going to continue to deliver the essential services to ratepayers.

We will need to address that very quickly, and every day we wait just increases the pressure of getting that work done.”

Andrew Gale, who has been comfortably within the top eight councillor candidates since vote tallying began, said he was equally calm and confident in the result but would have liked to see it sooner.

“It’s very important people are having the opportunity to have their postal vote included but, for me personally, I feel that (Friday) would have been more appropriate to have a final declaration of results,” Mr Gale said.

“It’s possibly something we could make a submission about to the ECQ in the future because I think it’s important that we reform the council and take it out of the caretaker period, especially with the uncertainty around the COVID-19 crisis.”

Mr Gale said as the outcome of the council election was looking increasingly certain, he was more keen to get on with the job.

“I’m not frustrated, and I’m certainly not sitting around watching numbers, but I’m very excited about getting in there and hitting the ground running,” he said.

“It would be my mission to have an effective council that isn’t attracting the sort of criticisms we’ve seen with previous councils.

I’m hoping we’ll be able to run a more open council – less speculation, more information.”

Mr Pennisi shared a similar enthusiasm for what will be a largely new council, regardless of the final postal vote tallies.

“(The top candidates) all come from different walks of life and different parts of the region, which is good,” Mr Pennisi said.

“And, should I be successful, I look forward to working with them.”