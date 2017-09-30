More help required for returning personnel

The Leslie Park Cenotaph in Warwick on ANZAC Day 2017.

IT'S the damning statistic plaguing brave men who put their lives on the line to keep Australia safe.

The Incidence of suicide among serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel (2001-2015) report found that the risk of suicide was greater for younger ex-serving men.

Those men aged between 18 and 24 were twice as likely to die from suicide than non-serving Australians of the same age.

The findings were just as significant for 25-29 year old men as serving personnel, with the report revealing they were 1.4 times more likely to take their own life as opposed to Australian men of the same age.

Warwick Community Development Anzac Memorial Committee chairman Jonno Felton said it was important for the community to support ex-service men and women.

"There is still a certain stigma around asking for help,” Mr Felton said.

"Fighting overseas can take a terrible toll on a person's mind.

"Nightmares are common from what they have experienced whilst serving.

"One of the most important ways to make returning ex-service personnel feel welcome is for the local community to get behind them and thank them for their service.”

Statistics such as these make the work of the WCDAMC all the more important.

Honouring both young and old servicemen and women is the reason for plans to build a memorial wall dais around the Warwick cenotaph.

Mr Felton said this will be particularly significant with the 100th anniversary of the First World War armistice in 2018.

"The reason the memorial dais is so important is because it shows the community cares,” Mr Felton said.

"Work will start on the project at the end of November, and people are more than welcome to help along the way.”

A fundraiser towards the memorial dais will take place on October 15,

when the group hosts a luncheon at the Warwick Golf Club.

"The day will feature the Sleeping Dogs performing, as well as raffles, which local businesses are encouraged to be a part of,” he said.

Tickets are $30 per person, with a meal and dessert included.

To make a booking, phone 46611720.