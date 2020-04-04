Menu
Coles is after more workers to fill thousands of positions across the country.
Careers

More jobs at supermarket giant

by Glenn Roberts
4th Apr 2020 12:03 PM
Coles has recruited more than 90 new staff in the north west to meet customer demand.

And it's looking for thousands more nationally.

The local recruits have been fast-tracked into Coles' supermarkets and liquor stores - including those at Brookside, Albany Creek and Stafford Heights.

A Coles' spokesman said they had come from a wide range of industries and businesses, including many forced to close or to stand down staff such as in travel, sport, fitness and hospitality.

Nationally, Coles has recruited more than 7000 people in two weeks to meet customer demand and has now extended the recruitment drive by opening another 5000 positions across the country.

The roles include store team members to serve customers and replenish shelves in Coles supermarkets and liquor stores, customer service agents to deliver orders to Coles online customers, and more than 100 trade qualified bakers for in-store bakeries.

Coles chief executive officer Steven Cain said the company would continue to work with major employers and unions to find jobs for businesses that were recently forced to reduce team numbers.

"We have been overwhelmed with the number of applications received from across different industries," Mr Cain said.

"To ensure we could act quickly, we streamlined our recruitment processes and assigned a dedicated team to fast track applications."

Since the recruitment drive began, Coles has offered around 1800 jobs in Queensland.

To find out more visit colescareers.com.au.

 

Originally published as More jobs at Coles

