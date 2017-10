THE Warwick Community Development Anzac Memorial Committee has taken its fundraising tally to more than $20,000 after a successful luncheon at the Hawker Rd Function Centre.

The luncheon raised $2000 on Sunday.

Committee chairman Johnno Felton said the raffle prize was donated by Yellow Cabs and won by Mikey Dwan. Fundraising is towards a permanent dais and memorial walls in Leslie Park.