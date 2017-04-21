23°
News

More on offer for Warwick shoppers

Sophie Lester
| 21st Apr 2017 4:58 PM Updated: 5:03 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Ally is set to open its doors in Rose City Shoppingworld, offering another young fashion brand to Warwick customers.
Ally is set to open its doors in Rose City Shoppingworld, offering another young fashion brand to Warwick customers. Contributed

A NEW store is set to open its door in Warwick as developments at Rose City Shoppingworld steam ahead.

Centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said Ally Fashion is on the horizon for the new-look centre and is awaiting details of special offers at the brand new store.

Mrs de Lissa said McConaghy were excited to bring the new store to Warwick customers within the next two months.

"We are very happy to have a fashion store aimed at the youth market coming to Rose City," she said.

"Ally Fashion is a store which offers trend driven and stylish clothing without the huge price tag.

"Their opening will be perfect timing for the new winter season approaching and they will present a beautiful product with lots of variety across the board.

"The company is extremely social and customers will be able to follow their latest trends and new arrivals via their strong social media platforms."

Stay tuned for details on Ally's opening date and two new outlets coming to the Rose City Shoppingworld food court.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  ally fashion rose city shoppingwolrd warwick developments

Car flips in crash on Southern Downs road

Car flips in crash on Southern Downs road

UPDATE: The vehicle suffered minor damage, including a small fuel leak.

Producing some good work at Olsens

SUPPLIES: Neil Doyle, Leanne Brown, Marie Hoffman and Charlie Briggs at work.

Meet some of the team from Olsens Produce in Warwick

Opening hours change with seasons at Downs dumps

Mulch available at landfill

Southern Downs Regional Council advises changes to opening hours

3800 jobs for regional Queensland as growth returns

Queensland is on the road to recovery

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

It's sponsors day at Warwick hockey on Saturday

Harry Gillespie on the attack in Warwick junior hockey last season.

Action hots up in Warwick hockey

Seven hundred in Daily News Pentath-run already

AMBASSADOR: Dan Symonds was the first across the line in a time of 39:51:49 in the 10km Nike Robina Ascent Run from Killarney to Queen Mary Falls last year.

Nominations flow in but chance to win a fitness course

Wolves away but juniors return today to Queens Park

AWAY: Cameron Davey for the Wolves.

Massive weekend of football for the Wolves

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!