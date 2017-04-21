More on offer for Warwick shoppers

Ally is set to open its doors in Rose City Shoppingworld, offering another young fashion brand to Warwick customers. Contributed

A NEW store is set to open its door in Warwick as developments at Rose City Shoppingworld steam ahead.

Centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said Ally Fashion is on the horizon for the new-look centre and is awaiting details of special offers at the brand new store.

Mrs de Lissa said McConaghy were excited to bring the new store to Warwick customers within the next two months.

"We are very happy to have a fashion store aimed at the youth market coming to Rose City," she said.

"Ally Fashion is a store which offers trend driven and stylish clothing without the huge price tag.

"Their opening will be perfect timing for the new winter season approaching and they will present a beautiful product with lots of variety across the board.

"The company is extremely social and customers will be able to follow their latest trends and new arrivals via their strong social media platforms."

Stay tuned for details on Ally's opening date and two new outlets coming to the Rose City Shoppingworld food court.