More Qld ministers may be exposed over email probe

OTHER Cabinet ministers have been exposed using their private emails during a Crime and Corruption Commission probe into Energy Minister Mark Bailey.

The CCC made the revelation last night as it released an update on its investigation into Mr Bailey.

"The CCC identified during its review of the emails a ­number of other ministers using private email accounts," the watchdog said. "No corrupt conduct was identified."

As such, it said the discovery of those emails did not fall under its jurisdiction to investigate. But it cautioned against the use as it was considered a breach of the Ministerial Handbook as well as the Ministerial Information Security Policy.

"The use by a minister of a private email account for ministerial purposes is not of itself corrupt conduct," the CCC statement read. "The types of emails, their content, conduct and decisions relating to such emails and how the emails are treated if they are public records needs to be considered to determine whether it is corrupt conduct.

"The CCC considers the use of private email addresses by any Member of Parliament or public servant for official business lacks transparency and is a corruption risk.

