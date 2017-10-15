20°
News

More rain to come today but how much?

http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
by Chris Honnery, The Sunday Mail (Qld) and News Corp staff writers

MORE rain is on the horizon for much of Queensland on Sunday, even though Saturday's severe thunderstorms dumped a month's worth on some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology is anticipating significant rainfall along much of the east coast this week, with totals of up to 200mm expected during the next eight days.

Today however, between 1 and 5mm of rain is predicted for Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Bundaberg and Warwick can expect 10 to 15mm while Toowoomba can expect 15 to 25mm and Fraser Coast and Gympie: 25 to 50mm.

More than 50mm is expected for Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast faces the most rainfall with up to 80mm predicted today. 

The average October rainfall for the Sunshine Coast is 70.1mm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology forecast queensland rain weather

News Corp Australia
Two charged with drink driving in nine minutes in Warwick

Two charged with drink driving in nine minutes in Warwick

Second driver raises suspicion by turning lights off and heading into nearest driveway

More rain predicted for Southern Downs area

More wet weather is predicted.

Killarney gets some of the best rain to 9am Sunday

Police crews issue similar notices to two men at same time

Two different police crews issued notices.

Two similar infringement notices at same time early Sunday

Rain too much for heavy horse day

Action at Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day at Yangan in the past.

Yangan Heavy Horse Day to be set for another date

Local Partners